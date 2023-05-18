Razer’s wireless Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed gaming mouse sees 25% discount to $75

Amazon is offering the Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock for $74.99 shipped. Down from an average rate of $100 over the past several months, today’s deal comes in at the third-best price of the year and also saves 25% in the process. Leveraging Razer’s in-house optical mouse switches, the Basilisk Ultimate uses light beam-based actuation which helps the mouse to respond faster than traditional mechanical switches. There’s built-in RGB Chroma lighting in both the mouse and charging dock which allows you to customize this to your specific setup. Plus, if the mouse starts to die mid-day, 10 minutes of being docked will deliver an additional five hours of game time. There’s also 11 programmable buttons on the Basilisk Ultimate and when fully charged it’ll last for up to 100 hours before needing to be docked again. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more then head below for extra information.

Are you on a tighter budget? Well, the CORSAIR Katar Pro XT ultralight gaming mouse is just $35 right now at Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t have the same wireless design as today’s lead deal, but the Katar Pro XT clocks in with an 18,000 DPI sensor for a premium wired experience. But, for less than half the cost, this mouse could be a solid choice for your gaming setup without breaking the bank.

Need a new desktop too? Well, Skytech’s latest Chronos gaming desktop packs an Intel Arc A770 GPU and is on sale for the first time right now. Down $200 from its normal going rate, this desktop is down to $1,100 today and makes now a great time to pick up a pre-built desktop with Intel’s in-house graphics card alongside the i7-12700K CPU.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Controller features:

Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology brings together extreme low-latency and interference reduction for true wireless freedom Razer Optical mouse switches uses light beam-based actuation, registering button presses at the speed of light Features 16.8 million color combinations w, included preset profiles; provides 5 hours of wireless playtime within 10 minutes of charging

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!