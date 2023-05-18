Pick up the ASUS RTX 3070 V2 OC GPU to upgrade your desktop at a new low of $400

Amazon is offering the ASUS Dual NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 V2 OC Edition 8GB Graphics Card for $399.99 shipped. Having gone for $570 for the past few months, today’s deal comes in at 30% off and also delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, saving you $170 in the process. If you’re still running an older graphics card, then it’s finally time to upgrade. The RTX 3070 V2 OC GPU from ASUS packs 2nd Generation RT cores and 3rd Generation Tensor cores, which combine to give twice the performance of their previous-generation counterparts. Designed for playing games at high to ultra settings at both 1080p and 1440p resolutions, this GPU is great for mid-range builds. And, given the current sale, an even better value than we normally see with the RTX 3070. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more about what this graphics card has to offer then head below for extra information.

If you want to take full advantage of today’s lead deal, then we recommend having storage with ample speed to handle 4K and 8K gaming. My favorite NVMe SSD is from WD_BLACK and is the SN850X. It’s the primary drive in my desktop and has insane performance with the ability to reach speeds of up to 7GB/s. Right now, the 1TB model can be picked up for $85 at Amazon, making it a solid choice for your gaming setup.

Prefer to game on-the-go? Well, did you see that Acer’s Predator Triton 500 SE RTX 3060 gaming laptop is down to a new low of $1,100? It normally goes for $1,750, and today’s deal knocks a total of $650 off the going rate to mark the best price we’ve seen all time. Sure, it doesn’t have an RTX 3070, but the RTX 3060 it does pack is plenty powerful enough to enjoy your favorite titles away from the desk.

ASUS RTX 3070 V2 OC Edition GPU features:

Two tried-and-true Axial-tech fans feature a smaller hub that facilitates longer blades and a barrier ring to increase downward air pressure. To eliminate unnecessary noise, a stop mode halts all fans when the GPU temp falls below 50 degrees and power consumption is low. Do you prioritize low core temps or low noise levels? Performance mode lets the fans spin up to keep the card cool all the time. Quiet mode keeps the same power target and top-end settings, but offers a less aggressive fan curve for quieter operation at medium temps. For even more customization and control, check out our GPU Tweak II software.

