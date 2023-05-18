StarTech’s Thunderbolt 4 dock packs 96W power passthrough and 8K output at $254 ($96 off)

StarTech’s first Thunderbolt 4 dock stands out with the ability to drive even 8K displays with ease, and now we’re tracking an all-time low offer to make bringing it to your workstation more affordable. Courtesy of Amazon, the 10-port hub now sells for $254.38 shipped. Down from the usual $350 going rate as of late, this one just dropped down from its $420 MSRP earlier in the spring and is now at the best price we’ve ever seen with $95 or more in savings attached. Equipped with ten ports, StarTech’s Thunderbolt 4 hub arrives to be the centerpiece of your workstation. Ideal for turning a MacBook into a full desktop with just a single cable, the dock can provide 96W of power to your device while also driving two 4K 60Hz displays or a single 8K monitor. Thanks to the 40Gb/s bus speeds, you’ll find three Thunderbolt 4 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, three 10Gb/s USB-A 3.1 slots, an SD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a standard USB 2.0 slot. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from performance.

The lead deal is about as good of a value as you’ll find for a full-featured Thunderbolt 4 hub that supports 8K output, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still bring the technology to your workstation for less. The Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Mini Dock arrives at $180 thanks to an ongoing Amazon storefront sale, which not only takes $30 off the going rate but clocks in at well below the lead deal. This model may not pack as versatile of an assortment as the Sonnet model above, but it does deliver three Thunderbolt 4 slots that can be used to drive displays, connect Ethernet adapters, or plug in high-speed storage.

Though if you could use some added slack for pairing the hub with your MacBook, OWC’s Thunderbolt 4 cables also come in longer lengths, too. The 1-meter version goes for $34, and is a notable option for making sure you can hide the hub out of site on your desk with plenty of slack to spare.

If your setup can get away with Thunderbolt 3 specs, there’s an even more compelling option to consider right now. Also on sale, CalDigit’s popular TS3 Plus solution arrives with a slightly less capable foundation of Thunderbolt 3 support as opposed to the newer standard used above. But it packs one of the more robust feature sets on the market and now starts from $220 at Amazon. With a full metal build housing all of the legacy I/O you could need, there’s as much as $80 in savings.

StarTech Thunderbolt 4 dock features:

The docking station utilizes the high 40Gbps throughput available from your computer’s Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, or USB4 port to provide a wide range of port connectivity to suit a variety of applications, including daisy chaining up to five devices from the TB4/USB4 ports. Charge most laptops including high performance MacBooks and Thunderbolt 4/USB4.

