Wood- or charcoal-fired pizza awaits this summer with Ooni’s Karu oven at $150 off, now $249

Ooni is now offering a solid price drop on its Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven to take your outdoor cookouts up a notch this spring and summer. Regularly $399, you can now land this one at $249 shipped after applying code OONI50 at checkout. Currently on sale for $299 at Amazon (the lowest price we have tracked there all year), today’s deal is $150 off the and the best we can find. This is also the best we have tracked all-time outside of a few third-party offers over the holidays last year. This model delivers real wood-fired pies to your next pizza party, but can also run on charcoal or with gas via the Gas Burner for Ooni Karu 12 (sold separately). It is capable of reaching temperatures of up to 950-degrees in 15 minutes, delivering “fresh stone-baked pizza in just 60 seconds” all spring and summer long. More details below.

While it doesn’t deliver quite as authentic a pie-making experience, you can get in the outdoor pizza oven game for less with the Cuisinart CGG-403 3-in-1 model at $219 shipped – this model can also work as a griddle or a typical grill. Otherwise, check out this Cuisinart CPO-700 Grill Top Pizza Oven Kit at $122 you can use with the BBQ you probably already have.

If you are, however, looking to upgrade your more traditional grill, this price drop we spotted on Z GRILLS’ 553-square inch pellet grill/smoker ahead of Memorial Day is worth a look while it’s at a new all-time low. The best prices yet are also live on Ninja’s outdoor Woodfire BBQs and be sure to dive into this offer on Govee’s 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer as well.

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven features:

Fueled by real wood or charcoal, Ooni Karu 12 cooks authentic wood-fired, stone-baked pizza in any outdoor space in just 60 seconds. Ooni Karu 12 is also gas compatible – simply order an Ooni Gas Burner attachment to extend your fuel options. Ooni Karu’s custom-designed fuel tray maximizes airflow and delivers a powerful blast of searing flame – load it up with real wood or charcoal, with no excess ash to clean. Weighing just 26.4lb (12kg), Ooni Karu 12 offers portability, plus all the power and heat of a larger wood-fired oven.

