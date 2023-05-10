Ninja’s outdoor Woodfire BBQ, smoker, and air fryer drops to $300 Amazon low, plus more

Alongside some Gold Box deals featuring the brand (see below), Amazon is now offering the Ninja OG701 Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill and Smoker for $299.99 shipped. This model regularly fetches $370 directly from Ninja and elsewhere with today’s deal delivering $70 in savings just in time for BBQ season. We have seen a couple price drops to $330 at Amazon previously but today’s deal is a new all-time low there and the best price we can find. This model launched last September alongside the higher-end variant with a built-in meat thermometer as Ninja’s latest outdoor cooker with a few interesting features. You’re looking at combo all-in-one grill and smoker that can fire up your cookouts with real wood chips, electric-powered grilling, and air frying. You’ll also score a weather-resistant design, a few packs of wood chips to get you started (alongside the nonstick grill grate, crisper basket, and pellet scoop), and enough space for six steaks, 30 hot dogs, or a 9-pound whole brisket. Get a closer look here and head below for more Ninja deals.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is also now offering the Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven for $219.99 shipped. Regularly $320, this is the best price we can find at $110 off the going rate. It is also $10 under our previous mention from mid-March and a new 2023 Amazon low. This model brings 13 cooking functions to a kitchen near you including air fry, sear crisp, rapid bake, frozen pizza, fresh pizza, griddle, air roast, bake, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, and reheat. Essentially combining a toaster oven and air fryer (among other things) in one unit, it is great way to support your outdoor grilling game this summer, especially if you’re going to stick with the traditional BBQ you already have, and comes with the Foodi Smart Thermometer to “achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done at the touch of a button.” Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more modest Ninja grill and air fryer combo, the deal we spotted yesterday on its DG551 model is worth a peek. Now $120 off the going rate, you can bring home this versatile option for $160 shipped if you jump on it while it’s still marked down. Be sure to swing by the ongoing Ninja spring sale for more as well as our home goods hub.

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill and Smoker features:

All in one with 100% real woodfire flavor. Get all the performance of a full-size propane grill with the same char and searing. Create authentic BBQ bark and flavor fast and easy with just 1/2 cup of pellets. Add woodfire flavor to your air fried favorites and cook all your side dishes outdoors. Powered by electricity, flavored by real burning wood pellets. Create rich woodfire flavor you can see and taste with any cook function. Comes with 2 blends of 100% real hardwood Ninja Woodfire Pellets that pair great with anything you make. Used for flavor, not fuel, so you only need 1/2 cup.

