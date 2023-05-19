Today’s Android game and app deals: Doom & Destiny Worlds, Tempest, Majesty, and more

It’s Friday afternoon and we now have a fresh collection of Android game and app deals to head into the weekend with. Alongside the Google Play discounts, we are also tracking a deep deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip alongside one of the best prices yet on Motorola’s popular MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Doom & Destiny Worlds, Tempest: Pirate RPG, Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom, The Enchanted Kingdom, King of Dragon Pass, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

More on Doom & Destiny Worlds:

Doom & Destiny Worlds is an open world turn-based RPG with crafting, building and farming.
Craft your way through crazy cosplaying goblins, farting stone giants and cursed genies across more than 60 hand-made islands. Gather resources, customize your party, and unravel the mystery that shrouds the three worlds of Doom & Destiny Worlds.

