Today’s Android game and app deals: Doom & Destiny Worlds, Tempest, Majesty, and more

It’s Friday afternoon and we now have a fresh collection of Android game and app deals to head into the weekend with. Alongside the Google Play discounts, we are also tracking a deep deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip alongside one of the best prices yet on Motorola’s popular MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Doom & Destiny Worlds, Tempest: Pirate RPG, Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom, The Enchanted Kingdom, King of Dragon Pass, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale
- Golden Clock 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Doom & Destiny Worlds $3 (Reg. $5)
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium $7 (Reg. $14)
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer Premium $3 (Reg. $5)
- Plancon: Space Conflict $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom $3 (Reg. $5)
- Majesty－The Northern Expansion $3 (Reg. $5)
- King of Dragon Pass: Text RPG $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Enchanted Kingdom Premium $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1 (Reg. $2)
- Ice Rage Premium $3 (Reg. $5)
- Flex Utility Premium $11 (Reg. $22)
More Android app deals still live:
- Electron Config Engine FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Electron Config Pro FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Dwarf Journey $2 (Reg. $5)
- Earthlings Beware! $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- The Ramen Sensei $3 (Reg. $6)
- Accurate Weather App PRO $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Squirrel – Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Squirclecut – Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Rigoletto – Squircle Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Ultra GPS Logger $2 (Reg. $9)
- Cartogram – Live Map Wallpaper $1 (Reg. $3)
- Turn It On! $1 (Reg. $2)
More on Doom & Destiny Worlds:
Doom & Destiny Worlds is an open world turn-based RPG with crafting, building and farming.
Craft your way through crazy cosplaying goblins, farting stone giants and cursed genies across more than 60 hand-made islands. Gather resources, customize your party, and unravel the mystery that shrouds the three worlds of Doom & Destiny Worlds.
