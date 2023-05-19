Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip land at $1,050 (Save $150)

If the full reveal of all the new excitement from Google on the smartphone front as of late has you looking to another company’s stable for a new handset, Amazon today is rolling out just the offer. Right now, an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra drops down to $1,049.99 shipped for the 256GB version. You’d more regularly pay $1,200, with today’s offer amounting to $150 in savings. It’s still one of the first overall price cuts, and arrives at the second-best one to date at within $50 of the all-time low.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popualr S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity. Our hands-on review also covers everything else to expect.

As far as cases go for your new handset, let’s skip past all of the typical covers on the market and check out one of the more unique offerings out there. Earlier this spring, Arc just Brough its minimalistic aluminum bumper case to Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, making it the perfect addition to the Galaxy S23 Ultra discount above. Available in a few different metal finishes, the designs here all complements your high-end device while still offering some protection in as minimalist of a form-factor as you’ll find.

Today’s price cuts on the Galaxy S23 Ultra lands just after seeing a launch promotion go live on the latest handset from Google. While we’re still waiting for pre-orders to go live for the brand’s new and very first foldable, the Google Pixel 7a is now shipping for $449 with $50 in cash savings attached. That makes the already affordable smartphone powered by Tensor G2 an even better value.

Just make sure to shop all of the other hardware discounts in our Android guide now that the new work week is underway, as well as all of the best app and game deals that are now live courtesy of Google Play.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features:

Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode; Galaxy S23 Ultra lets you capture epic content in any setting with stunning Nightography. Create crystal-clear content worth sharing with Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera — the highest camera resolution on a phone; Whether you’re posting or printing, Galaxy S23 Ultra always does the moment justice.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!