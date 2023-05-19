Samsung’s 11.1.4-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar System falls $262 to the new $1,098 low

For a limited time, Woot is now offering the 2021 model Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4-Channel Soundbar System for $1,097.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $1,360 over the last few months, this 19% discount or solid $262 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model in new condition. For comparison, this same system will run you $1,340 over at Amazon and Samsung is still offering this system at $1,800. As Samsung states, this is the “world’s first Dolby Atmos 11.1.4 soundbar” and it is ready to “flood the room with sound from all angles” with its 11 speakers, single subwoofer, and four up-firing speakers. Being part of the Q-series of Samsung soundbars means it syncs seamlessly with its QLED TVs. You’ll also have Alexa built-in, Apple AirPlay 2 support, Bluetooth connectivity, and HDMI eARC. Samsung’s SpaceFit Sound+ system will even calibrate the system to your room so everything sounds great. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $89. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the JBL above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth for when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Don’t need an 11-channel system but want something more capable than the TCL option? We’re currently tracking the 2022 Samsung HW-Q910B 9.1.2-Channel Soundbar System marked down to $718, a new all-time low price. Upgrading your entertainment center with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, the HW-Q910B system will surround you with sound thanks to the central soundbar and dual wireless satellite speakers. There is even a wireless subwoofer to add that punchy bass which enhances any movie-watching experience. Rounding out the feature set here is AirPlay 2 and Alexa built-in that will allow you to stream music and videos to your new sound system. If you have a compatible Samsung TV, you can even skip out on the HDMI connection so you can have a truly wireless setup.

Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4-Ch. Sound System features:

Flood the room with sound from all angles for the ultimate audio entertainment experience, which features 11 channels, 1 subwoofer and 4 up-firing channels.

Audio that tracks with each scene with perfectly synchronized audio from your compatible Samsung TV and soundbar for a harmonious, cinematic experience.

Get theater-like sound with wireless, up-firing rear speakers included with your soundbar that project audio above and around you.

Customized sound for the space you’re in with automatically calibrated tones and enriched bass.

