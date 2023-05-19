Save 24% on TP-Link’s 3-node Deco X55 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System at second-best price of $175

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Deco X55 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 3-pack for $174.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $320, this 24% discount or solid $55 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $5 of the all-time low. The three units that come with this whole-home kit can cover an area of up to 6,500-square feet to provide seamless Wi-Fi 6 internet connectivity. Using the TP-Link Deco app, setup is a breeze and also allows you to monitor your network status from anywhere. Use Alexa to control guest Wi-Fi as well. Each unit has three Ethernet ports, nine in total, for connecting wired devices anywhere. Those same ports can be used to create a wired backhaul for even more reliable coverage. Head below for more.

While each Deco unit has three Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices, you may need more for your entertainment center. In that case, be sure to use some of your savings here to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $18. This simple plug-and-play switch just needs power and an Ethernet run from your router and you will instantly get four additional ports to use for your consoles and TV. It has an entirely silent operation as there is no fan and can either sit on your entertainment center or be wall mounted for a cleaner look.

Live in an apartment with a high-speed internet plan? We’re currently tracking the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router marked down to $232, the new all-time low price. While this router isn’t using the new Wi-Fi 6E standard, it is still capable of speeds up to 6,000Mb/s across its two wireless radios. When it comes time to connect your WAN port, you’ll have two options: a 2.5GbE or 1GbE. This makes the ROG Rapture router perfect for those with fiber internet connections. The other four LAN ports are normal gigabit connections for connecting consoles, TVs, and other hard-wired devices. Setup will be assisted with the ASUS Router app and you’ll even be able to achieve lower latency and lag for wireless gaming with a single button click within said app. Yet another feature ASUS includes here is its AiMesh system which allows you to form a mesh network with other compatible routers.

TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Immerse your whole home in powerful WiFi no matter its size or shape. Three units work together to provide coverage up to 6,500 sq. ft., ensuring you have uninterrupted WiFi from the bedroom to the backyard. Want more coverage? Simply add another Deco. All TP-Link Deco can work together.

Armed with AI-Driven Smart Mesh, Deco X55 delivers smart WiFi that follows you wherever you are, without interruption. It automatically learns your network environment, client quality, and user behaviors

Easy Setup and Management – The Deco app helps you set up your network in minutes with clear visual guidance and keeps you in control even when you are not home; Works with Alexa as well Turn on or off Guest Wi-Fi by simple voice commands

