Yale’s push button Assure Lock 2 with HomeKit starts from $155 (Reg. $180+, Second-best)

Amazon is now offering one of the very first chances to save on the new Yale Assure Lock 2. This recently-released smart home upgrade just hit the scene last fall with HomeKit in tow alongside plenty of other connectivity options, and is now seeing its second discount. Landing at $209.99 shipped, today’s offer now amounts to $60 in savings from its usual $260 going rate. This is a new all-time low, as well.

Outfitting the front door with smart home control, the Yale Assure Lock 2 features quite a few different ways to unlock. There’s notably a touchscreen design that offers a manual way to punch in codes, which is joined by all of the smart features. HomeKit and Siri support are two easy headliners, but there’s also compatibility with the companion smartphone app, too. All of which let you ditch traditional keys from the equation. Different from the original model, there’s now a more compact module that installs on the back of your door and is 30% smaller than before. You can learn more in our launch coverage, too.

Also getting in on the savings, the Bluetooth version of the Yale Assure Lock 2 offers much of the same features for less. It’s also marked down to the second-best price yet, the usual $180 price tag has dropped down to $155.60. That’s delivering $25 in savings and the first discount in over a month. It’s also only the second chance to save so far. You won’t be able to remotely control to your gear, relying instead on local connections from a Home hub like HomePod and more.

Also protecting your front porch, we’re tracking an all-time low return on Aqara’s new Video Doorbell G4. Delivering HomeKit Secure Video alongside the $20 price cut, this is only the second chance to save at $100.

As far as the rest of the discounts for your setup are concerned, our smart home guide is now packed with savings as the work week comes to a close. Whether you’re looking to bring home some new accent lighting for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant to control, or just a few smart plugs and other essentials, we have all of the best discounts live right now up for grabs in one place.

Yale Assure Lock 2 features:

You’ve got enough on your plate, let Yale get the door with the Yale Assure Lock 2. With multiple ways to unlock, the ability to easily share and track entry codes and advanced Auto-Lock with DoorSense, this Wi-Fi smart lock gives you one less thing to worry about. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can easily check in on home, from wherever you are.

