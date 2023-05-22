Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad sees all-time low discounts from $399, plus save on official accessories

Joining price cuts on its official accessories, there has never been a better time to bring home Apple’s latest 10th Generation 10.9-inch iPad. Completing the puzzle of scoring the full iPadOS experience, Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, too, Amazon is now marking down the colorful new addition to Apple’s lineup to its best price ever. Now starting at $399 shipped across all four colors of the latest 10.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB, today’s offer arrives at $50 off the usual $449 list price. It has only budged from that MSRP a handful of times since the beginning of the year, arriving as the first discount in over a month. The savings also continue over to the elevated 256GB capacity, which now goes for $549 from its usual $599 price tag to the second-best price yet at within $9 of the low.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Now for all of the signature accessories that turn one of the best tablets onto the market in one of the best portable productivity machines. Sure this may be one of the more entry-level experiences in the iPadOS lineup, but there are plenty of more pro-leaning accessories that help you make the most of your machine. A great place to start is the signature Magic Keyboard Folio, which is now also getting in on the savings at $219 from its usual $249 going rate. At that all-time low, you’re scoring a 2-in-1 design that can magnetically snap off the keyboard while still delivering some protection.

Though Apple’s standard Smart Folio cover is a great alternative that comes in one of four vibrant colors and sells for a much more affordable price that has been made even better with 20% discounts. In either case, the Apple Pencil is a must-have if you’re looking to take notes, draw, or really even just unlock some of the perks of precision input. It’s down to $89 from the usual $99 MSRP on the updated USB-C adapter model, too.

Then all of today’s other best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide.

10.9-inch iPad features:

Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone

A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU

12MP Wide back camera

Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Wi-Fi 6 and 5G (sub-6 GHz) cellular

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

