Prep for Memorial Day with this grilling Gold Box: Instant read meat thermometer $11.50, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Accelerator Store (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering discounts a wide range of grilling must-haves ahead of next week’s Memorial Day festivities. Our top pick is the Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer for $11.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $16, today’s deal comes in 27% off and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you don’t have an instant read thermometer yet, it’s time to pick one up. The reason is, it just takes just two to three seconds to read the temperature of your meal. This allows you to quickly check if that chicken on the smoker is done and ready to eat without having an expensive leave-in thermometer inserted throughout the cook. There’s a large, backlit digital display to show the temperature which makes it easy to use day or night, and it’s even water resistant so you can wash it off after a cook without worrying that it’ll get damaged. Keep reading for more great grilling deals.

More grilling deals ahead of Memorial Day:

Don’t forget that the Z GRILLS pellet grill is the perfect summer cookout companion, especially while it’s down to a new low price of $395. However, pellet grilling might not be for you. While it’s our #1 pick for your outdoor BBQ setup, there are other options to check out too. We went in-depth last week to help you set up the perfect Memorial Day outdoor cooking setup, so be sure to check our roundup out for all the ways you can take things to the next level for smoking and grilling.

Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer features:

Our instant read thermometer features a temperature probe and advanced, highly accurate technology with 2-3 seconds response time; Instructions, 2 CR2 button battery, meat temperature chart, 4 hook and loop dots for storage, comes pre-calibrated for your convenience, and recalibrating feature if needed.

From BBQ thermometer to baking thermometer, our digital food thermometer for cooking is perfect for meats, liquids, deep frying and candy making.

Large instant thermometer dial with bright blue backlight means you can always read the temperature, whether you are grilling in the dark or baking in your kitchen.

