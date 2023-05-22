Z GRILLS pellet grill makes for the perfect summer cookout companion at new $395 low

Amazon is offering the Z GRILLS ZPG-550A 585-square Inch Pellet Smoker for $395.10 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $550 at Amazon lately, today’s deal not only delivers $155 in savings but also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, delivering the first time it’s been below $400. While this model won’t arrive before Memorial Day, it does get delivered before summer kicks into full swing making it perfect for those warm night cookouts. If you’re ready to get started in the world of pellet grills, then this is a great option all around. It features a temperature range of 180F to 450F and allows you to smoke low-and-slow or cook nice and hot for the perfect sear on a steak. On top of that, this grill uses wood pellets to cook which allows you to impart a smoky flavor on anything you make in it, which adds extra depth to your cheese dips, pizza, chicken, burgers, and more. Plus, the digital controller will keep temperature within 20F of what you set it to which makes smoking your favorite meals a simple chore without having to worry about maintaining the fire box. Learn more about pellet smokers and why they’re our #1 pick for your backyard BBQs in our recent grilling guide.

On a tighter budget, or just need something that takes up a smaller footprint? Well, we’d recommend picking up this compact Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill. You can grab it from Amazon for $28, which is quite a bit below today’s deal. However, you’ll need charcoal, and it isn’t quite as hands-off as today’s lead deal.

As we mentioned above, we recently published our in-depth grilling guide to get you ready for both Memorial Day and summer cookouts. In the post, we detail why pellet grills are our #1 pick for your backyard as well as give some alternatives to those who aren’t a fan of smokey foods all year long. Plus, we show you the accessories you’ll need to make your next cookout a success, so before next Monday comes, be sure to give it a read so you’re ready to go. Also, don’t forget that earlier today we found a discount on the 36-inch Blackstone Griddle which makes the perfect smashburgers at an Amazon low of $285, which typically costs up to $500.

Z GRILLS Pellet Smoker features:

Automated electric feed system maintains temperature from 180ºF to 450ºF; Smart Digital Controller keeps temps within +/- 20 degrees F and makes setting the grill temperature as easy as turning a dial. Two tiers of grill rack offer 585 sq. in. of total cooking area to feed 4 to 5 people. The large hopper holds up to 16 lbs of pellets. Smoke ribs, jerky, fish; bake biscuits, pizza; Grill burgers, vegetables anything you would like to cook, 8-in-1 versatility allows you to cook hot and fast or low and slow.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!