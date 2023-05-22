Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro/Max MagSafe leather cases fall to $15 lows (Reg. $59)

Woot this week is now offering some of Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max leather MagSafe cases for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Down from the usual $59 going rate, today’s offer lands at new all-time lows with a whopping $44 in savings attached. This is $20 under previous mentions, as well. Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 13 Pro/Max in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. So even if you’re not going to upgrade to Apple’s iPhone 14 anytime soon, you can still enjoy the feel of a new handset by swapping in some genuine leather. Head below for more.

Official iPhone 13 series leather case deals:

If you’re looking for another official accessory to bring to your everyday carry, Apple’s official MagSafe Power Bank is worth a look. Dropping down from the usual $99 going rate, right now you can lock-in only the second discount of the year at $84. Perfect for extending the battery life of your iPhone 13 series handset, this carries with it an official seal of approval from Apple alongside 5,000mAh of battery capacity.

Then all of today’s other best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide.

Apple iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Case features:

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process.

