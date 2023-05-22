HP’s Pavilion desktop is a pre-built RTX 3060 system to your desk for less at new low of $700

Amazon is offering the HP Pavilion i5/8GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop for $699.99 shipped. Having gone for $850 for the past several months, today’s deal comes in at $150 off and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This desktop ships with Windows 11 pre-installed and is ready to get you started in PC gaming with ease. Coming with the RTX 3060 graphics card in the system, you’ll easily be able to play at 1080p and 1440p in most titles, including the latest AAA games. Then you’ll find a 10th Generation i5 processor here, though that can always be upgraded to an 11th Generation CPU if you need more power down the road. Finishing things out is 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, which is enough space to store a few games and documents on to get you going.

While today’s lead deal only comes with 512GB of SSD storage, you’ll find that it has a spare M.2 slot for another drive if you need more storage. We recommend putting your savings into picking up this 2TB NVMe SSD to add extra storage to your new system. It’s PCIe 4.0 and delivers transfer rates of up to 5GB/s. For just $105, it’s hard to deny the value this 2TB drive packs in both speed and capacity, making it an ample upgrade to your new desktop and effectively quadrupling the storage space.

Don’t forget that we’re celebrating Gaming Week starting today. In fact, we’ve already tracked down some discounts for your setup including Logitech’s new RGB Aurora keyboard, mouse, and headset that are on sale from $80. Don’t forget to swing by our PC gaming guide for all the other great ways you can save on peripherals, upgrades, and full-on computers as well.

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop features:

Get ready to game on your terms. This powerful rig is built to keep up with the games of today and tomorrow. Beneath its compact and sleek exterior, you will find all the performance you need to play with confidence and room to expand and upgrade.

