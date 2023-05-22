Gaming Week discounts Logitech’s new RGB Aurora keyboard, mouse, and headset from $80

Logitech is getting in on the Gaming Week action today by launching a sale across several of its recently-released Aurora gaming peripherals. Known for its sleek white designs and unique form-factors that don’t sacrifice on features, our top pick is putting its G713 Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard in the spotlight. Courtesy of Amazon, the keyboard drops down to $139.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the usual $170 price tag and landing as only the second discount of the year. It comes within $4 of the all-time low and is the second-best price to date. Delivering one of Logitech’s latest keyboards, the recent G713 release arrives with a slick white design that comes backed by per-key RGB backlighting and GX Red tactile switches. The wired form-factor plugs into your PC with a removable USB-C cable, and also features other fun inclusions like a dedicated volume scroll bar, media controls, and a customazable top plate. Though my favorite aspect of the keyboard has to be the bundled wrist rest, which is shaped like a cloud to really round out the stylings of the setup. Our hands-on review talks all about the aesthetics and features of the keyboard, too.

Another one of the flagship releases from the Logitech Aurora collection is on sale right now, with the G735 Wireless Gaming Headset hitting $198 at Amazon. You’re typically looking at paying $230, with today’s offer stacking up to the best price we’ve seen at $32 off. It’s also $6 under our previous mention. Delivering a cord-free gaming experience centered around Logitech’s LIGHTSYNC technology, the headset has integrated RGB lights for some added flair to complement that sleek white colorway. On top of its detachable microphone, there’s also Bluetooth connectivity and support for a 2.4GHz wireless USB adapter that’s also included in the box. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

And if you’re looking for a mouse to round out the collection, the Logitech G705completes the Aurora collection with much of that same white palette. There’s of course RGB lighting to really drive home other gamer vibes, as well as the same optional Bluetooth or USB receiver wireless connectivty. All of that arrives at the $79.99 price tag courtesy of Amazon, which is down from the usual $100 going rate. Much like the rest of the Aurora collection, we took a hands-on look at how all of the gear stacks up in our review last fall.

Logitech Aurora G713 Keyboard features:

The G713 Wired Gaming Keyboard from the Aurora Collection delivers low-key vibes with high-key performance so you can express yourself and play your way. Float away with its dreamy white design and comfy, cloud-shaped keyboard palm rest. With a tenkeyless layout and adjustable height, this is an ideal compact mechanical keyboard for gaming that gives you that good game feeling, all-day long.

