Take $609 or more off Apple’s refurb M1 Pro MacBook Pros from $1,390 all-time lows

Woot this week is now offering the best prices yet on Apple’s now previous-generation flagship macOS machines. Those not sold on the new M2 counterparts will now find the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB falling to $1,389.99 in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Down from its original $1,999 going rate, today’s offer arrives at a new all-time low that’s $10 under our previous mention. It’s the first offer in over a month at $609, as well. Even deeper savings are available on the 512GB capacity, too.

Delivering the previous-generation of Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Pro series provides even more value than the new debuts. Everything starts with the same 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display as its M2 counterpart that’s backed by the higher-end chip as well as ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and 1,600-nit peak brightness. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

If you need an even more capable machine, 16-inch version of M1 Pro MacBook Pro is now also getting in on the savings. Delivering the same flagship chip as found above, this model steps up with a larger display and much of the same experience otherwise. It originally sold for $2,499, and is now down to $1,499.99 in Grade A refurbished condition for the 512GB capacity. That’s $999 off and beating our previous mention by $99 in order to mark a new all-time low.

Apple’s now previous-generation flagship MacBook Pro may not be the most recent release, but still arrives with much of the same refreshed form-factor as the newer models. M1 Pro chip starts the improved form-factor and powers the experience that comes centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more.

Though if you do want the latest from Apple and can ignore the refurbished savings, we’re also still tracking the best pricing yet on the new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro. Delivering all of the same features as we noted above with some added upgrades, the latest-generation of Apple Silicon yields improved performance and is now $250 off at an all-time low of $1,749.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

