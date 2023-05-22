This AI-powered AIR Autofly camera drone can fly itself at $150

With summer coming up, you’re probably working on your summer travel plans. When you’re at your destination, you’re surely going to want to document the fun. Rather than ask someone to take a picture or struggle with a selfie (or the embarrassment of a selfie stick), consider the AIR NEO AI-Powered Autofly™ Camera Drone. This self-flying camera drone is the easiest, most fun way to take pictures and video hands-free.

The AIR NEO features a range of AI-powered Auto-Fly modes so you can focus on striking the right pose or doing the right dance. In the Wide mode, it takes two wide-angle shots, making sure to get the whole group in the frame or the full landscape. The Zoom mode uses AI to expertly frame a selfie. In video mode, it will shoot 15 seconds of HD video, making it the perfect TikTok companion — all without needing a smartphone or controller connection.

With the AirSelfie app, you can also enjoy manual piloting of the drone and access additional Auto-Fly modes to have even more options for chronicling your adventures. It’s the best way to take pictures without removing yourself from the present moment. Just let this intuitive camera drone do all the hard work so you can fully immerse yourself in the wonders of your travels.

Gear up for summer and give your social media a big-time boost! Right now, you can get the AIR NEO AI-Powered Autofly™ Camera Drone for $10 off $159 at just $149.99.

