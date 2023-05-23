Greenworks Gold Box discounts 80V electric string trimmers, blowers, more from $97

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a collection of spring-worthy discounts on a series of Greenworks outdoor electric tools. Shipping is free across the board this time around. Delivering some of the lowest prices to date across a series of different upgrades for the tool shed, one thing is for sure about today’s sale; there’s no gas or oil to be found thanks to entirely electric builds. Often times when we feature Greenworks gear, it ends up being some of its more flagship lawn mowers. Sure you’ll find some of those in the Gold Box, but the spotlight is largely featuring some other gear for your kit like string trimmers, leaf blowers, chainsaws, cultivators, and more. You can just go check out the discounts for yourself right here, or shop all of our favorites below the fold.

All of the tool discounts in today’s Greenworks Gold Box come backed by companion batteries that ensure you have everything you need out of the box. Here are our favorites:

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the week, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, other electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live as the spring savings are now underway.

Greenworks 80V 16-inch String Trimmer features:

This 80V string trimmer powers through the toughest grass and weeds with a 16-inch cutting path – 0008” dual line, bump feed head for quick and easy line advancement. Accepts Greenworks and universal attachments. Turn your string trimmer into an edger, polesaw, hedge trimmer, and more! Lightweight design, along with superior ergonomic.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!