Nanoleaf’s signature modular triangle smart home lights work with HomeKit at $190

Nanoleaf makes some of our favorite smart home lights on the market, and today courtesy of Amazon, we’re tracking a new all-time low on the ultimate starter bundle. Its Shapes Triangles and Mini Triangles Starter Kit typically sells for $250 and includes a mix of two different sizes of modular lighting panels. Right now you can clip the on-page coupon to take $30 off the cash discount, delivering the best price ever of $189.99 shipped. That’s $60 off and clocking in at $10 below our previous mention. It’s only been on sale twice before period, too.

This package of Nanoleaf Shapes includes a total of 17 panels that combine the usual Triangles with an assortment of the miniature variants. This allows you to leverage the modular designs together for creating a much more unique piece of wall art that also fills your room with some ambient lighting. These more recent additions to the lineup improve the experience while still providing HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. All of the Nanoleaf Shapes accessories can be connected for even more interesting layouts thanks to the updated mounting and interlocking system, which can be expanded down the line. You can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to expand the starter kit and put your savings to work building an even more expansive smart home lighting display, or just already have a kit you’re looking to grow, Amazon has a pair of companion Shapes Expansion Packs to go alongside the kit above. These sell from $59.99 in either case of the Triangles or Mini Triangles, and deliver three extra panels to your wall lighting display. They’re notable ways to create even more exciting designs on your wall and expand both sizes of Nanoleaf Shapes included in the package above.

As far as the rest of the discounts for your setup are concerned, our smart home guide is now getting going with savings as the work week kicks off. Whether you’re looking to bring home some new accent lighting for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant to control, or just a few smart plugs and other essentials, we have all of the best discounts live right now up for grabs in one place as we start the work week.

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles kit features:

The Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Transform your space with multi-sensory experiences like touch interactions, real-time music sync, screen mirroring, and more.

