Plex Pass powers your home media server and helps ditch streaming services at $96 (20% off)

Plex is currently offering a Lifetime Plex Pass Subscription for $95.99 when you use the code POWERGEEK at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally pay $120 for a lifetime Plex Pass and today’s deal delivers a full 20% off the regular rate. This marks only the second main discount of the year and is also a match for the best price that we’ve tracked in 2023. Finally ready to put rising subscription prices behind you? Well, it’s time to build out your home media library. Whether you’re looking to rip your physical movie collection or digitize your music, Plex is perfect for the job. The Plex server application can run on Windows, macOS, or Linux which makes it very versatile and it can even be used natively on most NAS systems. While Plex can be used for free, subscribing to Plex Pass will take your media server up a notch. You’ll find that the one-time fee will give you offline playback on mobile devices, additional transcoding options, the ability to skip show intros, and much more. Keep reading for additional details.

With your savings, we recommend checking into picking up the Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon for just $17. It ships with the standard remote and allows you to not only stream Plex, but also YouTube, Prime, Netflix, Apple TV+, and much more.

Need a new TV as well? One that you should consider is VIZIO’s new MQX 120Hz AirPlay 2 4K models that are on sale from $548 right now. With built-in smarts, these TVs can natively stream Plex without having to use a secondary device. Also, you’ll find HDMI 2.1 support, which makes these TVs both PS5- and Xbox Series X-ready with next-generation support. Plus, you’ll save at least $80 here making now a great time to pick up these TVs to upgrade your home theater.

Plex Pass features:

Plex organizes all of your movie, TV, music, and photo collections and magically streams them to all of your favorite devices at home and on the go. With an intuitive setup, options for personalization, and tons of features, including Live TV and DVR, Plex empowers you to stream smarter.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!