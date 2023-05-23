Dual-screen ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 RTX 3060 laptop hits second-best price of 2023 at $1,975

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1,974.99 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $2,499, today’s deal comes with $524 in savings and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked in 2023 so far. Not only does this unique laptop have a normal 16-inch 1920×1200 16:10 165Hz display, but there’s a secondary 14-inch 4K monitor above the keyboard which features a built-in touch screen. This allows you to have extra game functions, live streaming hot keys, and more at your fingertips for a more versatile experience all around. It leverages the Ryzen 7 6800H processor with eight cores and 16 threads alongside the RTX 3060 graphics card which makes it perfect for 1080p gaming. On top of that, there’s 16GB of DDR5 RAM as well as a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD pre-installed to store your games and documents on. So, if you’re looking for a solid way to game at home and on-the-go, this is a fantastic choice. Keep reading for more.

Since this laptop features a removable bottom cover with swappable M.2 NVMe SSD, then we recommend you put your savings into picking up this 2TB NVMe SSD to upgrade storage to your new system. It’s PCIe 4.0 just like the main drive pre-installed in the system, and delivers transfer rates of up to 5GB/s. For just $105, it’s hard to deny the value this 2TB drive packs in both speed and capacity.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Laptop features:

Expand your creative and gaming horizons with the groundbreaking Zephyrus Duo 16, which features a ROG ScreenPad Plus secondary display that takes the Windows 11 experience to new heights. Innovative cooling with liquid metal and a groundbreaking thermal design unleashes peak power from the latest AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX GPU. Supremely portable with a high-capacity 90Wh battery, you can create, play, and stay productive anywhere.

