CORSAIR/Elgato Gaming Week deals from $17: New HS65 headset low, more up to 44% off

As the Gaming Week deals continue and this ongoing offer on its bendable XENEON Flex 45-inch 240Hz UltraWide monitor, we are now diving into the new Amazon CORSAIR and Elgato event. Loaded with headsets, mechanical keyboards, monitors, mice, and more, the deals start from $17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout has the CORSAIR HS65 Wireless Gaming Headset down at $89.99 shipped. This set first released back in February at $120 shipped shortly before we had a chance to go hands-on. Today’s deal delivers 25% in savings while marking both the first price drop on Amazon and a new all-time low in both the Carbon black and white colorways. Connectivity options include one of those 2.4Ghz wireless dongles and Bluetooth alongside a range of up to 50 feet and up to 24-hour battery life. Joined by support for your PC or Mac setup, mobile devices, and even Sony’s Tempest 3D audio on PS5, this set packs in Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound action pumping out of its custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers that are mounted within the aluminum reinforced construction. Mesh grill, adjustable leatherette memory foam ear cups and an adjustable headband round out the feature set here. Hit up our feature piece for additional details. And then head below or more CORSAIR and Elgato Gaming Week deals.

CORSAIR Amazon Gaming Week deals:

Elgato Amazon Gaming Week deals:

Be sure to to check out the Logitech Aurora Gaming Week price drops as well as all of this Hyper X gear at up to 50% off while you’re at it.

CORSAIR HS65 Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Low-Latency 2.4Ghz Wireless or Bluetooth: Enjoy high-quality audio without the wire, featuring a range of up to 50ft and up to 24 hours of battery life, plus Bluetooth support for mobile devices and more.

Aluminum Reinforced Construction and All-Day Comfort: A mesh grill ear cup design and an adjustable headband with aluminum-reinforced construction provide lightweight durability, while adjustable leatherette memory foam ear cups with soft fabric provide a comfortable fit through hours of gameplay.

Sonarworks SoundID Technology: Sonarworks SoundID technology for personalized sound control that tailors your headset settings to your personal audio tastes on PC and Mac.

