DJI’s prev-gen. Mini 2 4K drone with ActiveTrack and QuickShots falls to new low at $350

Walmart is offering the DJI Mini 2 for $350 shipped. Originally $449, DJI no longer sells the Mini 2 as it’s been sunset for the newer Mini 3. Today’s deal comes in at $19 below our last mention, though that was refurbished and included two spare batteries. Walmart’s current price also marks a current all-time low that we’ve tracked. While this might not be the newest drone in DJI’s stable, it still has a lot to offer. You’ll find 4K30 recording as well as 1080p120 for slow motion available here. On top of that, there’s QuickShots access which allows you to fly a variety of pre-programmed functions, with ActiveTrack giving you the ability have the drone track movement on the ground or in the sky. The included remote simply plugs into your iPhone or Android smartphone which mounts above the joysticks and allows you to monitor the drone’s camera as well as program the aforementioned QuickShots and ActiveTrack functions. Learn more about the Mini 2 over at DroneDJ. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you opt instead for this mini Holy Stone drone for $30 once you clip the on-page couponat Amazon. Sure there’s no built-in 4K camera here, and it does lack some of the more advanced features that DJI offers above. However, if you’re on a tighter budget or just don’t want to risk a slightly more expensive drone, then Holy Stone’s offering is a solid choice still.

However, those who are in the market for a high-end premium drone, you don’t want to leave quite yet. Last week, we saw DJI’s top-tier Mavic 3 Cine drop to $4,499. This $500 discount marks one of the first sales we’ve seen on this high-end drone and also delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With the ability to record in ProRes 422/HQ/LT as well as both H.264 and H.265 formats, this drone is made for cinematographers thanks to its micro 4/3 Hassleblad camera and 5.1K video recording.

DJI Mini 2 features:

DJI Mini 2 is beginner-friendly, powerful, and well, mini. Impressive performance, stunning image quality, and creative videos are just a few taps away. Explore an entirely new perspective, capturing the moments that make your life truly yours. Select from Wide-Angle, 180°, and Sphere panoramas, and DJI Mini 2 will do the rest, generating a panoramic masterpiece almost instantly. The DJI Fly app features intelligent, built-in photo optimization. The app automatically enhances image quality after downloading a photo, resulting in vivid colors and details that pop.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!