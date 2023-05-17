DJI’s Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo sees first discount at $500 off with RC Pro controller

Amazon is offering the DJI Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo Drone for $4,499 shipped. Down $500 from its typical $4,999 going rate, which it still fetches at Best Buy, today’s deal comes in as the first discount that we’ve seen on this high-end drone since it was released. In fact, this is a fairly rare discount all around because typically the DJI drones we see go on sale are the low- to mid-range models, and we normally don’t see $500 in savings on them either, making this a particularly notable deal. This drone is designed to give you ultra high-quality footage or photos from above. It has a 4/3 CMOS Hassleblad camera which delivers 12.8 stops of dynamic range to “retain more details in highlights and shadows.” The included battery lets you fly for 46 minutes at a time, and you’ll get three total batteries in this kit for over two hours of flight time with the Mavic 3 Cine before you need to stop.

You’ll find omnidirectional obstacle sensing for safer flying, and the included RC Pro controller has a built-in screen and delivers 15-kilometer max transmission range. Further pushing the video functionality, the DJI Mavic 3 Cine features the ability to record in ProRes 422/HQ/LT as well as both H.264 and H.265 formats which will help out in providing more visual information when it comes time to edit. It also has HyperLapse, ActiveTrack, MasterShots, and Waypoint Flight functions so you can pre-program the drone with specific moves and have it perform them automatically for smoother recording. Be sure to watch our hands-on coverage of the Mavic 3 Cine if you want to learn more about the drone. Head below for additional information.

Given the fact that you’ll be saving $500 as well as recording 5.1K video, you should reinvest a little of that cash into picking up a quality microSD card. Right now, the SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD card is made for recording high-quality footage. It’s available for $120 at Amazon, delivering plenty of storage space for your ultra-high-quality video and photo capturing while in the air. However, you could also check out Samsung’s 512GB PRO Plus 160MB/s microSD card that’s on sale for $45 right now if you don’t need quite as much storage.

This is far from the only DJI sale that we’re tracking this week, however. For instance, you can pick up the DJI Action 2 for $270 right now, making it a solid choice for your on-the-go recording setup. Then, you’ll find DJI’s FPV drone on sale from $699, which marks new all-time lows. Then, those who want to record quality footage from the skies without spending thousands will want to consider the DJI Air 2S which records 5.4K video and takes 20MP photos while it’s on sale from $849.

DJI Mavic 3 Cine Drone features:

Imaging Above Everything – With a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad Camera, the sensor provides a 12.8-stop dynamic range that retains more details in highlights and shadows, upgrading your work to a professional level.

46 Minutes of Flight Time – Stay in the air longer and capture more with a breathtaking max flight time of 46 minutes. This lets you get all the shots you want on just a single battery.

Fly Safer – DJI Mavic 3 drone with camera is equipped with advanced Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing. This lets you fly confidently and safely wherever you are.

Explore and Capture more – the DJI Mavic 3 drone offers a 15-kilometer max transmission range, which means you can fly farther to explore and capture more. And with the O3 Plus Transmission system, live feeds are smooth and stable.

