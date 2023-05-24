FlexiSpot’s E7 Pro Plus standing desk falls to new low of $320 (Reg. $500) in 1-day flash sale

If you’ve been looking to give your home office a bit of a refresh this spring, FlexiSpot is stepping in today to deliver some of the best discounts yet across its lineup of popular standing desks. Marking down a collection of different offerings with free shipping across the board, new 2023 lows are arriving across just about all of its flagship offerings through the end of today. Our top pick is the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk at $319.99. Delivering a new all-time low, today’s offer lands after seeing the original $580 price tag settle to a $500 going rate. Still, you’re now looking at $180 in savings to go alongside the status of being the best price ever. Available in a selection of different finishes and materials, this Pro Plus desk features an electric, height-adjustable design that can go from 22.8 inches all the way up to 48.4. With support for 355 pounds, there is also plenty of room to hold various monitors, PCs, and other gear. You can also get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alongside the E7 Pro featured above, there are plenty of other offerings to refresh your space with a new ergonomic desk. Another favorite is the E5 Pro Electric Standing Desk at $219.99. Having originally sold for $480, this one more typically fetches $380 these days and is now down to a new all-time low at $160 off. This model features a dual-motor lift system that can adjust from 24.4 inches all the way up to 50 inches. It can hold up to 220 pounds and also comes in various finishes ranging from bamboo to solid wood. Though if you’re someone who often converts between standing and sitting configurations each day, the customizable preset features will be a big selling point.

Then be sure to go shop the entire flash sale right here. The savings are only going to be live through the end of the day, giving you just a few hours to cash-in on these all-time low discounts.

FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk features:

The E7 is built with thicker leg columns. Plus, the column gap is scientifically designed to be 0.05 mm, which is the optimal setting for the stages of columns to move just smoothly. The E7’s base structure uses solid carbon steel, which has reached automotive-material grade, for a durable and sturdy experience. The E7 always stays stable even when you top your stuff unevenly on the desk.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!