Review: Flexispot Pro series standing desk hits above its price point [video]

As standing desks become more common, there is a huge variety of companies offering similar products across a wide variety of price ranges. One company, Flexispot, is offering some affordable options when compared with similar competitors like the wildly popular UpLift adjustable desks. At just $590 for this 72” x 30” Flexispot Pro Series standing desk, it’s a great way to add some ergonomics to a home office or studio. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Setup

The desk will arrive in two packages – one containing the legs and the other with the desktop. I opted for the 72” x 30” desktop, but the legs are expandable and will fit a variety of different-sized tops.

Getting the Flexispot desk setup is pretty straightforward and easy to follow with the included instructions. All of the hardware is labeled in easy-to-find packaging.

First, you build the legs that come in a few pieces, and then you place the completed leg system on top of the desktop. The legs and supports attach with screws in pre-drilled holes. The only piece that isn’t pre-drilled is the control box. These won’t have specific holes to line up but is easy enough to attach to the bottom of the desktop.

Then, with everything securely attached, just flip the desk over and it’s ready to go.

My setup

I have the Pro 3-stage frame for my desk that features a height range from 22.8-48.4 inches. These legs also have the highest weight capacity that Flexispot offers at 275 lbs. I have the gray wood top as it’s darker but still has some texture to it.

Flexispot Pro Series standing desk: video

Controls

Height is controlled by the advanced keypad. While some other adjustable desk brands have multiple options, Flexispot just has a single control pad for their desks. There are up and down arrows to change the height manually, or you can store up to three settings that can be accessed easily with the 1-3 buttons.

To save a position, just adjust the desk to the desired height, press the “M” button, then select the number for which you would like to assign that height.

The “A” button enables a “long time sitting” reminder. With this turned on, you can set a countdown. Once the controller reaches 0 on the countdown, a chime will sound as a reminder that you’ve been sitting for the designated duration. While not a necessary feature, I imagine some might find this useful. It’s also easy to disable if you don’t want that feature.

My only complaint with the control system is that you have to wake up the control panel by pressing a button before it will register any input. It’s really a small complaint, but I would love to only have to press a button once to make a height adjustment.

Flexispot Pro Series standing desk in-use

For being such a large desk with a two-legged setup, the Flexispot adjustable standing desk feels very sturdy. At my lowest setting, the desk is solid with just a little bit of wobble. When I take it up to a comfortable height for standing, the desk can start to shake a little more, but I’ve never felt it to be unsteady. The combination of the desk with my 49” Monoprice monitor kind of exaggerates that movement more.

Adjusting the height is also a pretty quick process. When I’m ready to sit or stand, by the time I press the button, stand up, and move my chair out of the way, the desk is already in the new position.

Flexispot Pro Series standing desk accessories

Flexispot also carries a huge range of accessories for their standing desks. Everything from fitness bikes to vibrating plates makes it easy to dial in the desk to your ergonomic needs. There are also plenty of options for storage and cable management – some of which I should take advantage of, as my cable management is not great at the moment.

It’s also great to pair some third-party accessories like the Elevation Lab Anchor. I typically have at least two pairs of headphones at my desk, and being able to store them underneath but still in arm’s reach is a huge convenience.

What’s the competition?

One of the more popular and well-reviewed brands in the height-adjustable desk world is UpLift. We’ve reviewed some of their desks in other behind-the-screen features. Everything from Flexispot feels very reminiscent of UpLift, even down to the customization options seen on the website. While some of the desktops might not be as premium as what you can find from UpLift, so far I’ve been very impressed with the quality of this desk. A comparable desk from UpLift would cost you at least $878.

9to5Toy’s Take

So far, I’ve been really impressed with the quality of the Flexispot pro series standing desk. For the price, it feels very well built and is easy to control with a nice variety of desktop color options. If you’re in search of a more premium experience with a higher-quality desktop, then you may want to look at UpLift, but for my setup, this Flexispot adjustable standing desk has been just about perfect.

