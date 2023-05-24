Stock up the home office with Gold Box BIC deals from $3.50: Highlighters and pens up to 59% off

BIC Brite Liner Grip Highlighters

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 59% off a range of BIC writing utensils and home office gear. The deals start from under $3.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Whether you need a refresh for upcoming classes and projects or for the home office, now’s as good a time as any to load up on BIC writing utensils. You’ll find everything from mechanical pencils and ballpoint pens to highlighters of varying size and color as well as those BIC BodyMark temporary tattoo markers and more. Head below for some top picks from the sale.

Gold Box home office BIC deals:

Be sure to check out our coverage of the “world’s first erasable pen-and-paper sticky notes” and the latest Rocketbook pro model smart notebook. Or go big and entirely digital with today’s price drop on the Apple Pencil-compatible, latest model 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $1,049

BIC Brite Liner Highlighters feature:

  • Super bright fluorescent highlighters ink
  • Chisel tip for broad highlighting or fine underlining
  • These highlighters won’t dry out – When the cap is left off for 8 hours.
  • ACMI approved; Non-Toxic.
  • Available in yellow, pink, blue, green, orange and purple highlighters
  • Made in the USA of US & Foreign Parts

