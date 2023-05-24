Anker’s Soundcore Life P3 ANC earbuds come in five fun styles at $59.50 (Reg. $80), more

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its Soundcore Life P3 ANC Earbuds for $59.49 shipped. Available across all five colorways, this price is now landing at the second-best we’ve ever see after dropping from its $80 going rate. Today’s 26% discount is now landing at the best price of the year for only the second time, while coming within $4 of the all-time low. Delivering eye-catching designs to pair with the inclusion of active noise cancellation at an even more affordable price tag, Anker’s Life P3 are quite the value. Adjustable EQ settings in the companion app only make these more compelling by letting you personalize the sound profile of the 11mm drivers. Then throw in the Qi-enabled charging case that rounds battery life up to 35 hours. Check out our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Clocking in at an even more affordable price tag, Anker’s Soundcore Life P3i earbuds are also getting in on the savings. Normally selling for $60, today’s offer lands with an on-page coupon that drops the price down to $44.99 across two different styles. Right away you’ll notice that these aren’t anywhere as vibrant as the standard P3 above, but the P3i still are worth a look in the feature department. Everything is centered around 10mm drivers that are backed by Bluetooth 5.2 and hybird noise cancellation with a companion transparency mode. There’s also 36-hour playback thanks to the charging case.

As for our other favorite headphones out there, we have some more capable offerings in our list of favorite earbuds from 2022. For a more in-depth look, you’ll want to dive into our post recapping all of the year’s best earbuds that give the big players a run for their money. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Beyerdynamic, Sennheiser, JBL, and other brands.

More on the Anker Soundcore Life P3 Earbuds:

Life P3 noise cancelling earbuds come in 5 eye-catching colors to pair with your personal style. And the ultra-compact case fits effortlessly in small bags or pockets. Life P3 noise cancelling earbuds’ thumping sound is produced by custom 11mm composite drivers. Activate BassUp mode in the app to further intensify bass in real-time. Sync the noise cancelling to your location for an optimized experience. Transport, Outdoor, and Indoor modes are each tailored to block out irritating background noises in each environment.

