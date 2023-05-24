TP-Link’s new Kasa Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug lands at $22 (Reg. $30), in-wall switches $19

Just in time for bringing some outdoor lighting, patio ambiance, and even pond fixtures into your Siri smart home, Amazon is offering a chance to save on TP-Link’s latest Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug. This dual outlet offering just launched back in December of last year, and now courtesy of Amazon is dropping down to $21.99 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, today’s offer is marking only the second notable chance to save since its launch to close out 2023. We last saw it discounted to $21 back in February, but today’s 26% off promotion is the first price cut since and the second-best price to date.

Pairing with Siri thanks to HomeKit support, as well as Alexa and Assistant over 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, this outdoor smart plug is as versatile as they come when you also throw in the smartphone app for scheduling and automation support. It delivers a pair of outlets into your setup, which are perfect for bringing string lights or even pond fixtures into your smart home as you get your space ready for spring. There’s also a weather resistant design that stands up to the elements which you can read all about in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings, albeit without as steep of a discount attached, two other new additions to the TP-Link Kasa lineup are marked down at Amazon. Both of the recently-released in-wall light switches are now on sale for $21.99 each, with the Dimmer model clocking in alongside a markdown on the standard offering that sells for even less right now at $18.99. Down from $28 and $25 respectively, these are some of the first chances to save since launching in December and new all-time low in their own rights. Both prices undercut the previous offers by at least $1.

While you can get the full scoop in our launch coverage, both of these new Kasa Light Switches pair with HomeKit as well as Amazon and Google’s respective ecosystems with in-wall designs. The standard model just delivers on and off functionality, while the dimmer model steps up to let you set the mood during movie night or just during the evening via voice controls or scheduling with either three of the smart home platforms.

Our smart home guide has all of the other best discounts for your Siri setup, as well as gear for Alexa and Google Assistant, all in one place.

Kasa Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

This Apple HomeKit compatible outdoor plug fully integrates into your Apple ecosystem, just ask Siri to turn on/off the lights in your home. IP64 rating helps protect your plug against dust intrusion and splashes of water. The TP-Link based Kasa Smart plug will bring you more stable Wi-Fi connectivity. Add voice control to any outdoor outlet. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any outdoor electronic appliances with your voice via Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!