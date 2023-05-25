Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Agent A, Roterra 3, KORG Module Pro, and more

We have now collected all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Joining this morning’s software offers we are also tracking a return of the all-time low on Apple Pencil 2 as well as another shot at scoring Apple’s flagship pro-grade in-ear AirPods down at $200 shipped. On the app side of things, highlight offers include titles like Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Motorsport Manager Mobile 3, Roterra 3 – A Sovereign Twist, KORG Module Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Creature Creator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Earthquake Network: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Roterra – Flip the Fairytale: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Talisman: Digital Edition: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 3: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Roterra 3 – A Sovereign Twist: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fury of Dracula: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Tale of Little Berry Forest: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man + Miles Morales at $40, God of War Ragnarök, AC Mirage, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: The Sense Point: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: RTRO – Film Camera by Moment: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Seep: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Vxcam – AR Price Tags & Labels: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chemistry Periodic Table 2023: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mastowatch: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $9.50)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of Earth-Prime: $15 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro by Mastersoft: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Sitala: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Stock Signals Pro (ms): $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Agent A:

Agent A, your new mission is in from headquarters. An enemy spy known as Ruby La Rouge has been targeting our secret agents. Your mission is to find and capture her. First we need you to follow Ruby, then locate and infiltrate her secret lair. Once inside it is imperative that you uncover her plans. Oh and agent… do be careful. Miss La Rouge has a taste for dismissing agents such as yourself.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!