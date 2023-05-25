Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man + Miles Morales at $40, God of War Ragnarök, AC Mirage, more

Well, it was an exciting evening yesterday in the world of PlayStation with an epic hour-long presentation showcasing some of the most exciting upcoming titles on the platform. From the Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater remake and Dragon’s Dogma II gameplay to a new look at Assassin’s Creed Mirage (pre-orders now live ahed of the October 12 release date) to a lengthy gameplay showcase for Spider-Man 2, Sony did not disappoint. But ahead of Miles’ and Spidey’s next outing releasing later this year (hopefully), Amazon is offering folks a chance to catch up on the series with the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition down at $40 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 43% off the going rate and matching the best price we have tracked this year. This version of the game also includes the original Marvel’s Spider-Man title so websling in and scoop up the entire series leading up to the full-on sequel later this year. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals. 

