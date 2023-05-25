Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man + Miles Morales at $40, God of War Ragnarök, AC Mirage, more

Well, it was an exciting evening yesterday in the world of PlayStation with an epic hour-long presentation showcasing some of the most exciting upcoming titles on the platform. From the Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater remake and Dragon’s Dogma II gameplay to a new look at Assassin’s Creed Mirage (pre-orders now live ahed of the October 12 release date) to a lengthy gameplay showcase for Spider-Man 2, Sony did not disappoint. But ahead of Miles’ and Spidey’s next outing releasing later this year (hopefully), Amazon is offering folks a chance to catch up on the series with the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition down at $40 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 43% off the going rate and matching the best price we have tracked this year. This version of the game also includes the original Marvel’s Spider-Man title so websling in and scoop up the entire series leading up to the full-on sequel later this year. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Just Dance 2023 $18 (Reg. $25+)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter: Complete eShop $4 (Reg. $29)
- FAR: Changing Tides eShop $7 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection eShop $7 (Reg. $50)
- For The King eShop $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Bricktales eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $53 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $27 (Reg. $70)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metro Saga Bundle PSN $9 (Reg. $60)
- GRIS PSN $4 (Reg. $17)
- Xbox Assassins Creed Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Space 2 Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Tetris Effect: Connected $25 (Reg. $40)
- No More Heroes 3$20 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection $20 (Reg. $60)
- NBA 2K23 Xbox $14 (Reg. up to $70)
- Rare Replay w/ GoldenEye 007 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
