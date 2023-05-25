Garmin’s solar-powered fēnix 7X Sapphire smartwatch now $200 off at new $800 low, more

Just in time for all of those spring workouts, Amazon is now discounting the Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar Smartwatch for one of the first times. Dropping the usual $1,000 going rate down to $799.99 shipped, you’re looking at $200 in savings and only the second-ever price cut. It’s a new all-time low too, and the first chance to save in 2023 since the only other offer went live back on Black Friday. Garmin’s fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar arrives centered around a 1.4-inch screen that’s 36% larger than previous models in the lineup and comes surrounded in an even more durable titanium case with diamond like carbon finish.

Delivering a capable array of sensors to your wrist, you’ll find everything from the onboard heart rate, Pulse Ox, and sleep tracking sensors, as well as the ability to keep track of altitude acclimation. On top of coming pre-loaded with TOPO maps and ski courses, there’s also GPS, a 3-axis compass, gyroscope, and altimeter. Not to mention, 28-day battery life that on its own is already nothing to scoff at, but also the added sun-powered tech that allows it to live up to the Solar naming scheme and boost up to 37 days on a single charge. Plus, all of the other usual fitness tracking features you’d expect. Head below for more.

Stepping down to a slightly more affordable price cut, the Garmin fēnix 7S packs much of the same focus on fitness tracking and is also getting in on the savings. Dropping down to $599.99, today’s offer also amounts to $200 in savings from the usual $800 going rate. This too is a new all-time low, though we have seen three discounts land before. It’s the first chance to save since back in January, and is well under the previous discount to $700.

This wearable still packs much of the same rugged design as above, just with some trade-offs like adopting a stainless steel casing while dropping battery life down to 22 days. You’ll have to add the topo, ski, and road maps yourself, with standard GPS not offering as reliable of coverage as the multiband service found above.

One of the major selling points of the Garmin fēnix 7 lineup is that both of these smartwatches put function well over form. These designs are not only more rugged than other models on the market, but are also far more capable than even even the likes of Apple Watch Ultra for those who want a truly capable fitness companion for everything from daily workouts to hiking, snowboarding, and other more intense activities.

Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar Smartwatch features:

Long-running solar powered multisport GPS watch with scratch-resistant Power Sapphire lens and always-on 1.4” display uses the sun’s energy to extend battery life; a built-in LED flashlight keeps you going after dark. Supported Application:Elevation Tracker, Distance Tracking,Fitness Tracker, Multisport Tracker,Sleep Monitor. Connectivity technology: Wi-Fi, GPS. Wireless comm standard: Bluetooth. In smartwatch mode, up to 28 days while indoors or up to 37 days with solar charging in 3 hours of direct sunlight (50,000 lux) per day.

