Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro joins in on the savings starting at $850 (Reg. $899+)

Not to let the 12.9-inch model have all the fun, Amazon is now following up with the first chance to save in months on the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Dropping the Wi-Fi 256GB model down to $849.99 shipped, today’s offer lands on the Space Gray style at $49 off the usual $899 going rate. This is the first chance to save since back in March when it went for $1 less, and is the third-best price to date overall. The elevated 512GB capacity is also getting in on the savings at $1,049, down from the usual $1,099 price tag.

This time around, everything with the 11-inch iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, there’s a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage. Get some additional details about how the M2 iPad Pro compares to the rest of the lineup below.

Regardless of which M2 iPad capacity you end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor. It’s down to $85 right now, delivering an all-time low in the process.

This week also notably saw the second-best discount to date go live on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $1,049. And if you’re looking to score the 11-inch model, you can put the power of the iPad Air 5‘s M1 chip to work at its all-time low of $500. Those $99 in savings are matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen, and come joined by a chance to score the latest 10.9-inch iPad at an even more affordable price tag of $399.

M2 iPad Pro features:

Brilliant 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR

12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4

