Rachio’s popular smart sprinkler controllers fall to new Amazon lows from $128 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is now offering the Rachio R3 16-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $160.53 shipped. Normally fetching $250 these days, this is now landing at the best price we have ever seen on Amazon. With $90 in savings attached, this is not only below our previous $182 mention, but also the previous all-time low of $179. It’s only the second notable discount of the year, too. While it may no longer support HomeKit, Rachio’s third-generation sprinkler controller is one of the best options on the market to bring your in-ground system into your smart home with money-saving features to boot. It can also be configured with up to 16 different zones depending on the size of your home’s setup. Then not only will you be able to call up Alexa and Google Assistant to turn on your sprinkler, but built-in weather tracking technology ensures you won’t water on days where rain is expected. Head below for more.

Those who have a smaller in-ground sprinkler system will also be able to save on the 8-zone version of Rachio controller. Also courtesy of Amazon, pricing drops down to $128 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. It has more regularly been selling for $200, and is now down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon. It packs all of the same features as the model above, just with a design that works with 8-zone systems.

If your lawn isn’t currently set up with a full sprinkler system, going with something like the Eve Aqua instead will help bring some home features to your setup. Unlike the featured Rachio offerings above, this controller is geared towards automating a water spigot rather than a full-blown irrigation system. It provides much of the same functionality otherwise, just with Thread support to supplement the Siri, Alexa, and Assistant integration. Not to mention, a more affordable $150 price tag.

Just don’t forget to go check out the discount live right now on Rachio’s Smart Hose Timer system. This will handle watering the lawn this summer with a far more affordable price tag than any of the options above at $80. It’s similar in design to the Eve Aqua, just without the HomeKit support.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill! Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more. Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

