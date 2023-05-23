Rachio’s Smart Hose Timer system waters the lawn for you this summer at the $80 low, more

We are now tracking a couple notable deals on Rachio’s popular smart lawn care tech starting off with the new Smart Hose Timer at $79.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This handy device debut for the first time at CES 2023 for $100 shipped and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is only the second time we have seen the smart watering system on sale after a brief spring sale price at $80 back in mid-April. Including the valve attachment and the Wi-Fi hub you’ll need to install it in just a couple minutes, it provides a way for your average homeowner (or anyone with an outdoor hose spigot), to implement convenient, money-saving watering features this summer. You simply affix the unit at the connection point between your garden hose and outdoor faucet to easily add smartphone-controlled watering, including everything from handy automated schedules as well as the ability to leverage Rachio’s auto rain-skip feature to bring bills down as low as possible while still maintaining a healthy lawn or garden. Get more details in our launch coverage and down below alongside some additional deals.

For folks with built-in sprinkler systems, you’ll want to scope out the deal we are tracking on Rachio 16-zone 3rd Generation Smart Sprinkler Controller at $198.04 shipped. Regularly $250 as of late, this is over $50 in savings, $2 under the April spring sale, and the lowest we have tracked since February at Amazon. Leveraging hyperlocal weather intelligence, it provides a host smart features to automate your sprinkler system with no subscriptions required. “Manage your watering from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, set & view upcoming schedules, and see your estimated outdoor water usage.”

Head right over to our Green Deals hub for more environmentally-conscious gear and then hit today’s Gold Box Greenworks event. Loaded with deals on string trimmers, leaf blowers, chainsaws, cultivators, and more, now’s your chance to be rid of gas and oil while saving up to 30% on some of the best electric yard tools in the game.

Rachio Smart Hose Timer features:

The Smart Hose Timer automates hose watering by replacing tedious and time-consuming hand watering with irrigation schedules that can be set and run directly from a smart phone. Start a quick run with a few taps and we’ll make sure water is flowing thanks to an integrated flow meter. Program multiple valves to water different parts of your yard from different faucets. Rachio automatically skips a scheduled program if it rains, saving you water while keeping plants healthy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!