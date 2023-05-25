AMD’s prev-gen. RX 6950 XT graphics card upgrades your rig at under $600 for the first time

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the previous-generation XFX Speedster MERC319 RX 6950 XT Graphics Card for $599.99 shipped with the code SSBCS2523 at checkout. Originally launching at $999, this card has more recently averaged $630 for the past few weeks and around $665 prior to that. Today’s deal not only marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, but is the first time that we’ve seen the RX 6950 XT offered for less than $600. While this might not be the brand-new RX 7900 XTX, the RX 6950 XT still packs plenty of value. Leveraging 16GB of GDDR6 memory and RDNA 2 technology, this GPU is fully capable of playing games at 4K or even 8K on ultra settings. You’ll also get AMD’s FSR tech which will give more FPS when playing supported games. Learn more about what all RDNA 2 has to offer in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

If you already have a pretty powerful graphics card, then have you considered upgrading the rest of your desktop? We recommend the Ryzen 9 7950X as one of the better options for your gaming setup, and we loved the 7900X in our hands-on review, with the 7950X providing even more power. Coming in at $552 on Amazon, it might be a bit higher on the cost spectrum but it packs a punch when it comes to processing power for sure.

Don’t forget that if you’re looking to pick up the latest AMD has to offer, we found the RX 7900 XT on sale for $825 last night, also marking a new all-time low. This time around, the RX 7900 XT leverages RDNA 3 tech for even more efficient gaming performance in your desktop. However, the RX 7600 just went on sale today and it offers plenty of power for 1080p and 1440p gamers. Find out more about the $269 graphics card in our hands-on review.

XFX Speedster MERC319 RX 6950 XT GPU features:

The Speedster series exemplifies a modern aerodynamic style though clean and elegant design. It is a thoughtful design with the sole purpose of maximizing airflow to improve cooling and performance

