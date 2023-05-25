WD and SanDisk Gold Box from $22: Mini SSD all-time lows, game drives, more up to 45% off

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO USB 3.2 Solid-State Flash Drive

Today only, as part of today’s Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has launched a new SanDisk and Western Digital storage sale. Loaded with deals on microSD cards, gaming drives, miniature SSDs, and internal storage, the deals start from $22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your mobile gaming capacity or enhance your Mac/PC setup at home, today’s deals are worth a look. You’ll even find new Amazon all-time lows on the mini flash-drive sized SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.2 solid-state drives starting from $45 shipped. Head below for a closer look at the deals. 

Gaming storage deals:

Ultra-portable storage deals:

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s SanDisk and Western Digital Gold Box storage sale right here for additional deals on internal hard drives and SSDs. 

SanDisk 512GB PRO USB 3.2 mini SSD features:

  • Blazing-fast performance for super-speedy transfer of photos and 4K video
  • Work as fast as you need to with premium performance and huge capacities
  • Durable aluminum metal casing means less worry about everyday wear and tear
  • Help keep critical files safe with SanDisk SecureAccess encryption software(3)
  • Recover accidentally deleted files with included RescuePRO Deluxe data recovery software offer(4) (download required)

