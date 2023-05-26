Apple Watch Ultra Memorial Day savings go live from $702 Amazon lows (Reg. $799)

The Memorial Day Apple savings are now going live and come headlined by Apple Watch Ultra discounts to some of the best prices ever. Starting with the Trail Loop stylings at $729.99 shipped, pricing across the board drops from the usual $799 going rate on nearly every model. This model is now resting at the all-time low of $69 for only the second time at $9 under our previous mention. There’s also the Ocean Loop collection that starts from $701.99 with $97 in savings attached and is joined by Trail Loop offerings at $749. Both of these are at all-time lows, too.

Stepping up the feature set from previous-generation models and even the usual Series 8 offerings, Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery like, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over at 9to5Mac.

Apple Watch Ultra models on sale:

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals. Across its entire collection of Macs, iPads, and accessories, we’re tracking some notable offers this Memorial Day weekend.

Apple Watch Ultra features:

Rugged and capable, built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. Up to 36 hours of battery life, plus all the Apple Watch features that help you stay healthy, safe, and connected. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Larger Digital Crown and more accessible buttons. 100m water resistance. Customizable Action button for instant physical control over a variety of functions.

