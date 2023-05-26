ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostat includes a bundled temperature sensor at $180 (Save $40)

Amazon is now offering the previous-generation flagship ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat for $179.99 shipped. Normally fetching $220 these days, this is down from the original $250 price tag in order to land at the best price of the year. It’s $10 under our previous mention and the lowest since back in November of last year. This is now the second-best price of all-time, too. ecobee SmartThermostat automates your cooling setup this spring and beyond just in time to tackle the upcoming summer heat. Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperature sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Compared to the newer flagship model, the lead deal arrives with a more budget-friendly build that is further accentuated by the sale. The only real drawbacks though come from the lack of a built-in temperature sensor for extra hyperlocal readings to make quick adjustments to your space’s heating or cooling system. Both of them though do support onboard Siri and Alexa access, turning the thermostat into a smart speaker.

Alongside everything else in our smart home guide now that the work week is underway, we’re tracking a chance to save on one of our favorite smart lighting accessories. Nanoleaf’s signature modular triangle smart home lights are more than just a personal favorite, and right now you can bring home an all-time low with $60 in savings attached. This kit includes 17 modular panels that can be arranged in a variety of different ways to build your own wall-mounted light display that works with HomeKit and other voice assistants at $190.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

