Google Nest Cam Indoor lands at $80 (Save 20%), plus Nest Cam Outdoor/Floodlight

After just seeing the latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell go on sale to start the week, Amazon today is back to markdown the rest of the collection of Google’s latest smart cameras. Leading the way, the latest wired Nest Cam Indoor is now dropping to $79.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $100 going rate for only the second time this year, delivering 20% in savings along the way. It’s the first discount we’ve seen since back in January, and is matching the 2023 low. We have seen it sell for $10 less back on Black Friday of last year, for comparison, but this is the second-best discount yet.

Google’s latest iteration of Nest Cam Indoor arrives with a 1080p sensor at the center of the surveillance capabilities. Ideal for keeping tabs on the happenings around your home, checking in on your furry friends while away, or even monitoring package arrivals by pointing the cam out the window, this Assistant-enabled offering comes backed by person detection and other motion notifications and all of Google’s usual smart tech. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

The savings today also continue over to the weather-resistant counterparts in Google’s stable. Amazon now offers the latest Nest Cam Outdoor for $139.98, which is down from the usual $180 going rate to deliver 22% in savings. It’s the best price of the year and also one of the only times in 2023 it has gone on sale, much like the Indoor Cam above. Featuring a weather-resistant build, Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either, while still enjoying the full benefits of an Assistant-enabled camera. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too.

And last up, those who need an even more capable way to surveil their property will find that the Google Nest Outdoor Floodlight Cam is worth a look. Dropping down to $219.99 courtesy of Amazon, today’s price cut takes $60 off the usual $280 MSRP in order to land at the second-best price of the year. It comes within $20 of a single discount we saw a few months back, too. Armed with a weather-resistant build, the latest Google Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either. Not to mention the entire package sports a pair of attached 2,400-lumen floodlights that round out the security feature set. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too.

All of this week’s other notable price cuts from the Google stable come centered around its latest smartphone, which is now available for purchase. The just-revealed Google Pixel 7a now comes bundled with a $50 gift card to make its affordable $499 price tag an even better value. You can also save on Google’s latest flagship listening experience, too The Pixel Buds Pro land at $160, delivering the second-best price to date much. Much like the savings above, this is one of the first chances in 2023 to save, which is now complemented by a markdown on the Google Pixel Watch at $300.

Google Nest Cam Indoor features:

Keep an eye on your home when you’re away with the snow Nest Cam Wired. This unit is powered by an included USB Type-A power adapter. It uses a 1/2.8″ image sensor to capture 1080p resolution video at 30 fps. Two IR LEDs provide up to 15′ of night vision. The camera features a 135° diagonal field of view, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and motion detection.

