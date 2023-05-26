Try out SpaceX’s satellite Internet with a rare $100 discount on the Starlink starter kit at $500

If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to try out SpaceX’s satellite home Internet without paying full price, your time has come. Best Buy is now offering a rare chance to save on the Starlink Satellite Internet Kit. Normally selling for $600, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $499.99 shipped. This $100 discount is one of the very first offers we’ve seen, as well. Including everything you need to get your new Internet installation set up, this kit starts with the Starlink satellite, base station, companion Wi-Fi router, and all the cables you need to tie it all together. All of that combines to offer a notable alternative to your local ISP whether you’re in a residential location or trying to get some service for your off-grid setup out on camping trips and the like. It can either be installed to cover you from a fixed location, or while you’re roaming around. We’ve broken down what to expect from Starlink in the past over at electrek, too.

Alongside the SpaceX Starlink kit on sale above, you will have to pay a monthly service fee to actually access Internet. There’s no contract here, one of the hallmarks of the service alongside its unique satellite connection, and plans run from $90 to $120 per month. You can expect to enjoy up to 220Mb/s internet speeds.

If you’re looking for some other discounts for your off-grid setup, be sure to dive into our Green Deals guide. Including a collection of environmentally-friendly discounts, you’ll find everything from solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, electric vehicles, and more.

SpaceX Starlink features:

Engineered by SpaceX, Starlink is designed to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet to the most rural and remote locations around the world. Starlink enables activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet, including streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more. Your Starlink Kit is designed for self-install and arrives with everything you need to get online within minutes.

