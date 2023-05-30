All-time low returns to Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro with $99 discount to $1,000

Complementing the other iPad discounts from earlier in the week, Amazon today is now shining the spotlight on Apple’s latest flagship 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. Delivering the first chance to save in nearly 2 months, today’s offer lands just after seeing Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro arrive on the iPadOS App Store. Marking down the Wi-Fi 128GB configuration to $999.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout, today’s offer is down from the usual $1,099 going rate. It amounts to $99 off and is now returning to the all-time low for one of the first times. It clocks in at $49 under our previous mention, as well.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over at 9to5Mac.

The perfect companion to your new iPad, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the iPadOS experience.

The iPad deals this week are some of the most plentiful offers in the Apple space now that Wednesday has arrived, delivering some more affordable alternatives to the flagship feature set above. Perfectly timed for the new launch of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPad, you can put the power of the iPad Air 5‘s M1 chip to work at its all-time low of $500. Those $99 in savings are matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen, and come joined by a chance to score the latest 10.9-inch iPad at an even more affordable price tag of $399.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

