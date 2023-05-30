MSI’s RX 6750 XT 12GB GPU is great for mid-range 1440p gaming at low of $330 ($50 off)

Amazon is offering the MSI MECH 2X RX 6750 XT 12GB Graphics Card for $329.99 shipped. With a normal going rate of $380, today’s deal comes in at $50 off the most recent price at Amazon and also marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before. In fact, our last mention of an RX 6750 XT was back in March at $380. While this might not be one of AMD’s latest RDNA 3-powered graphics cards, the RX 6750 XT still packs a punch in the gaming department. While the new RX 7600 is a solid performer in the budget sector, the RX 6750 XT does have a little more power for 1440p gaming thanks to the extra cores and VRAM. With three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs as well as HDMI 2.1, you’ll be able to use 4K144 monitors with ease once you install this graphics card. As the GPU in my daily rig, I routinely play games at 1440p on the highest settings and still push 100+ FPS in most titles thanks to the 12GB of VRAM. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking to save a bit more, but still want a solid graphics card for your setup, then the brand-new RX 7600 is a solid choice. There’s several to choose from on Amazon, all available at the $270 MSRP price. That’s right, this brand-new RDNA 3-powered graphics card (with a dedicated AV1 encoder) is just $270. While it’ll be a little less powerful than the RX 6750 XT from above, it does save an additional $60 and delivers solid gaming performance for the price. Learn more about what the RX 7600 has to offer in our in-depth review.

Looking for an all-in-one solution without having to build or upgrade your own computer? Well, Thermaltake’s Ryzen 5 5600X/RTX 3060 desktop is on sale for $550 off right now. Down to $1,100, this desktop comes ready to game out of the box and delivers ample power. The RTX 3060 is a great choice for 1080p and some 1440p gaming, though the RX 7600 and RX 6750 XT do offer a bit more performance in that department. But, not having to build a desktop could be just what you need to finally start PC gaming.

MSI MECH 2X RX 6750 XT GPU features:

MECH brings a performance-focused design that maintains the essentials to accomplish any task at hand. Rocking a trusted dual fan arrangement laid into a rigid industrial design lets this sharp looking graphics card fit into any build.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!