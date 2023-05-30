Thermaltake’s Ryzen 5 5600X/RTX 3060 desktop is made for gaming at new $1,100 low ($550 off)

Amazon is offering the Thermaltake Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Liquid Cooled Gaming Desktop for $1,099.81 shipped. Down from a $1,650 normal going rate since launch, it started falling in price back in mid-April and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at $550 off. While we have seen some RTX 3060 desktops go for as low as $700 in the past, those configurations had half the RAM and SSD space as this deal, and also used an older, slower processor. Packing AMD’s previous-generation Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core 12-thread CPU, this desktop utilizes an AMD B550 motherboard which allows you to fully utilize PCIe 4.0 gear like newer graphics cards and SSDs. There’s 16GB of DDR4 RAM pre-installed, and you’ll get a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD out of the box as well. On top of that, there’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth here for connecting to the internet as well as pairing controllers or headsets. Now, when it comes to gaming, the RTX 3060 is great for 1080p or 1440p setups and delivered an impressive experience in our hands-on review of it. Keep reading for more.

While today’s lead deal only comes with 1TB of SSD storage, you’ll find that it has a spare M.2 slot for another drive if you need more storage. We recommend putting your savings into picking up this 2TB NVMe SSD to add extra storage to your new system. It’s PCIe 4.0 and delivers transfer rates of up to 5GB/s. For just $105, it’s hard to deny the value this 2TB drive packs in both speed and capacity, making it an ample upgrade to your new desktop and effectively quadrupling the storage space.

Looking for higher performance out of your drive? Well, don’t forget that CORSAIR’s MP600 PRO LPX NVMe SSD is on sale from $75. With up to 7,100MB/s transfer speeds, these drives are great for keeping your data and games stored on. However, if you’re after the latest and greatest, we just went hands-on with Crucial’s latest PCIe 5.0 SSD which can actually hit the marketed 12,400MB/s transfer rates.

Thermaltake Gaming Desktop features:

Vanquish the competition with the AH-360, featuring a radical compact design with the firepower to take on games from AAA to indie. Sporting a RYZEN 5 5600X 6-core CPU powerplant and cooled using TT ARGB 240mm AIO cooler, it doesn’t matter if you are gaming or working it has the power to get the job done. Long load times are a thing of the past with 1TB NMVe M.2. Targeting systems to the max, the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 has you covered for high frames and high resolutions. Coupled with Ray Tracing Technology games have never looked this good.

