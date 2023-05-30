Today’s Android game and app deals: Rotaeno, Incredibox, Water Tracker, Mindz, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Rotaeno

Tuesday afternoon has arrived and so has today’s Android game and app deals. Joining our price drops on Google Play, we also still have a solid deal on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 that is currently sitting at its best price ever alongside new all-time lows on the brand’s new PRO Plus microSD. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Rotaeno, Summoners Era, Incredibox, TileStorm, Water Tracker: Hydro Coach PRO, Mindz – Mind Mapping (Pro), and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Rotaeno is a heart-pounding, thumb-tapping, wrist-flicking rhythm game that fully utilizes your device’s gyroscope for an unprecedented musical experience. Rotate your device to hit notes as you soar through the stars. Drop into your headphones and immerse yourself in the kick beats and stellar synths of this astronautical adventure!

