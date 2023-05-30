Samsung’s new 180MB/s 128GB PRO Plus microSD card just hit the $15 all-time low

Update: Amazon is also now offering the new 180MB/s 512GB Samsung PRO Plus microSD card down at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is $10 off, the very first price drop since release, and the lowest price we have ever tracked. Details are as follows.

While the best price yet is still live on the 256GB variant, Amazon is now offering the brand new 128GB Samsung PRO Plus microSD memory card down at $14.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $19, this is 21% off the going rate and the best we have tracked since Samsung refreshed the lineup with faster 180MB/s speeds last month. While we did see a slight drop about half way through the month, today’s deal is also the first sizable deal yet. This is Samsung’s top-of-the-line, pro-grade solution, now with even faster speeds. A perfect addition to your on-the-go gaming rig, vacation camera setup, or just when going out into the field to capture footage. The U3, Class 10 rated read/write speeds are joined by A2 app-loading tech alongside the six-proof Samsung protection against the elements (water, X-rays, extreme temperature, magnetic environments, and more) we have come to love. Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more details.

To highlight today’s lead deal even further, this is the same price you would pay for the much slower PNY 128GB PRO Elite right now at Amazon. For something right in between in terms of speed that won’t cost quite as much, take a look at the Samsung EVO Select model microSD card. The 128GB version clocks in at 130MB/s and is now selling on Amazon for $13 Prime shipped.

Just be sure to scope out the price drops we are tracking on the 190MB/s SanDisk microSD cards as well. While some of the lower-capacity models are starting to jump back up in price, these are among some of the fastest options out there from the big brands and you can browse through all of the deals right here. And for something more substantial in the portable storage department, check out the new lows now live on SanDisk’s 3,000MB/s 4TB PRO-G40 SSD models.

New Samsung PRO Plus microSD card features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone, while expanded storage gives you the freedom to play more high-performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space; Shoot as many long takes and high-resolution photos8-9 as you want, or load up on apps and media; Now you’ve got the room. The PRO Plus takes on life’s adventures with water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, drop, and wearout protection; You deserve reliable storage, backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

