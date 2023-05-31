Best price of the year lands Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM 3 at $79 for spring (Reg. $100)

We deemed it summer’s best speaker in our hands-on review earlier this year, and now you can score the best price of 2023 on the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3. Courtesy of an Amazon price cut, you can bring home the brand’s latest portable offering for less than ever before this year. The WONDERBOOM 3 now sells for $79 for the Joyous Brights Grey. That’s down from the usual $100 going rate in order to deliver $21 in savings. It’s $1 under our previous mention and the first discount in over a month, too. Arriving with a handheld form-factor that’s backed by IP67 water-resistance for serenading you in the shower and more, the speaker can also float in water and packs the brand’s usual fabric-wrapped design. That build is now made of recycled materials, and arrives with improved battery compared to the previous-generation model with 14 hours of playback on a single charge rounding out the package around a 360-degree internal speaker system and stereo support. Detailing everything else that’s new this time around, our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Save even more when you opt for the OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker instead at $25. This more affordable offering will still serenade you just about anywhere with IPX5 water-resistance in tow, but without the more impressive internal audio array. It does still pack a slim design that’s backed by up to 14 hours of listening.

For something a bit more stylish but every bit as much environmentally-conscious in the build department, Marshall’s new Middleton just hit the scene earlier in the year. It arrives as the brand’s most capable portable Bluetooth speaker yet, and comes packed with a quad internal speaker array, 20-hour playback, and a design that’s made from 55% post-consumer waste plastics.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 features:

ULTIMATE EARS WONDERBOOM 3 Ultra portable Bluetooth speaker with a surprisingly bigger 360-degree stereo sound that’s crisp, bassy, and ready to go with 14 hours of boom — anywhere you go. WONDERBOOM 3 is your ultimate companion whether you’re at the tailgate, a pool party, at home, or even in the shower. Bigger, longer, more sustainable. Bigger 360 sound. 14 hours of boom. Waterproof, dustproof and floatable. Double up for stereo sound. Durable, portable, with range.

