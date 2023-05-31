Govee’s RGBIC LED light strips, outdoor kits, wall lights, and more up to $70 off from $12.50

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is running a large sale across a number of its products with up to $70 in savings. One top pick is the 16.4-foot Bluetooth RGBIC Smart LED Light Strip for $12.59 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for $18 at Amazon and the previous-best price we had tracked was $15 there. Today’s deal saves a total of 30% and marks a new low that we’ve seen. Ready to add a splash of color to any space in your home, this LED light strip leverages Govee’s RGBIC technology to allow you to display multiple colors at one time. The strip pairs to your smartphone over Bluetooth, though there’s no voice assistant compatibility here. However, the app on your phone allows you to browse through the 64 prebuilt scenes and even create your own. There are also 11 music modes here which allow the lights to dance to the music, bringing life to any party. Plus, there’s double-sided tape pre-installed here which allows you to simply peel and stick the strip to just about any smooth and clean surface. Keep reading for more.

More Govee deals:

Don’t forget about the Philips Hue deals that we’re seeing right now as well. Though most Govee gear is compatible with Alexa and Assistant if it has Wi-Fi connectivity, not many of the company’s products work with HomeKit. However, Philips Hue supports HomeKit natively out of the box if you have a Zigbee hub. Right now, we’re seeing the Play Bar color ambient lights on sale for $97, down from a normal going rate of $130 or more at Amazon. We’re also seeing Philips Hue’s new portable Go Table Lamp on sale for the first time at $136, while it typically costs $160. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save on connected gear for the summer.

Govee RGBIC LED Light Strip features:

Smart RGBIC Effects: RGBIC LED lights for bedroom display multiple colors on one line at a time compared with traditional RGB lights. A colorful combination of smart LED lights for bedroom brings you strong visual impact. (Not Support Alexa)

Smart APP Control: You can unlock various features to personalize smart LED lights for bedroom via Govee Home App, getting rid of simple remote control. Adjust colors and brightness to your preferences, turning a single light to vivid light shows.

DIY with Inspiration: You can choose from a variety of lighting effects (16 million colors) and share your piece of art on the APP community. Also, we will regularly update AI-created themes on the APP to provide you with more lighting options.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!