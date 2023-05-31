Philips Hue’s popular Play Bar color ambient lights see rare discount to $99 (Reg. $130+)

After seeing the very first discount land on one of the newer additions to the Philips Hue stable, the savings are now carrying over to one of its more popular offerings. The Philips Hue Play Bars are some notable offerings for adding accent lighting anywhere in your home, but even more so behind TVs, desks, and monitors. Now Amazon is offering a rare chance to save, dropping the 2-pack base kit down to $99 shipped. Today’s offer is down from the $160 price tag it has been trending at for all of 2023 so far and beats the last mention we saw from over the holiday season by an extra $33. It’s within $1 of a refurbished offer we just saw, while also landing at the best price of the year at 40% off. This started at a $130 MSRP but saw a price hike like many other devices as a result of the pandemic.

These Hue Play lights are perfect options for adding bias lighting to your home theater, desk, or just some shelving. Each of the included light bars come with an adhesive 3M mount that can also double as a stand. So whether you want to attach them right to the back of the TV or place the lights on a console, next to your monitor, or somewhere else in your home office, this kit has you covered. I personally have five of these set up around my TV and have found them to be a wonderful solution to ambient lighting.

Elsewhere in the Philips Hue lineup, we just saw the very first chance to save arrive on the brand’s new portable Go Table Lamp. This smart home upgrade merges two of its signature form-factors together, bringing all of the portable perks of its popular orb-shaped Go lamp to a more desktop design. Dropping to the all-time low of $136, it features 48-hour battery life, color lighting output, and dual Bluetooth/Zigbee connectivity.

Then don’t forget that Woot is ending the month by discounting a collection of other Philips Hue lights. Ranging from staples in any HomeKit setup to lamps with addressable RGB lighting, edison-style bulbs, and accessories, all of the prices start from $20. Then make sure to go check out all of the other gear in our smart home guide now that the work week is halfway over.

Philips Hue Play Starter Kit features:

Create the most beautiful backlight for your television. Just mount Philips Hue Play behind your screen using the clips and double-sided tape included in the pack, and enhance your viewing experience with splashes of light surrounding your television. Search for Hue Sync (FREE) at meethue.com to your PC and synchronize your Philips Hue lights with your Music & Movies. Requires the Philip Hue Bridge for smart home connectivity.

